Accusations of Blackmail and Corruption in Telangana: Reddy's Fiery Allegations Against BRS

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the previous BRS regime of blackmailing businessmen through phone-tapping. Addressing a public meeting, he dubbed BRS 'Blackmail Rajakeeya Samiti.' Citing illegal surveillance allegations, Reddy demanded accountability, urging voters to support Congress in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at a public meeting in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime of widespread corruption involving phone-tapping and blackmail.

Reddy alleged that the BRS, which he nicknamed 'Blackmail Rajakeeya Samiti,' extorted crores from businessmen and tapped phones of politicians, judges, and journalists. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for their alleged inaction.

As the state approaches municipal elections, Reddy called on voters to support Congress, promising solutions to their problems and criticizing the lack of CBI probes into alleged corruption cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

