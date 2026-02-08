Thiruvananthapuram Cracks Down on Illegal Spa Operations

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, under BJP governance, has initiated a crackdown on spas suspected of engaging in illegal activities, including cross-massaging, in the capital city. The announcement came after a shocking incident in the Pathanamthitta district where a spa employee was reportedly raped by a gangster.

Mayor V V Rajesh, speaking at a press conference, revealed that he has instructed officials to review all spa licenses within the corporation's jurisdiction. He emphasized that spas without qualified personnel or involved in unlawful practices under the cover of legitimate businesses would face severe consequences, including license cancellations and criminal charges.

The mayor further accused some police personnel of colluding with spa mafias, promising accountability and stringent actions against any implicated officers. A coordinated effort with police is underway, focusing on spas operated by criminal gangs, as reported across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)