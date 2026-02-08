Left Menu

Luxury Car Chaos: Lamborghini Crash Sparks Outrage in Kanpur

A Lamborghini reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of a tobacco trader, crashed into pedestrians and vehicles in Kanpur, injuring six people. Angry locals confronted the driver as private bouncers escalated tensions. Police seized the car, and allegations of leniency due to family influence emerged.

Updated: 08-02-2026 23:50 IST
  India

A speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of a noted tobacco businessman, collided with pedestrians and vehicles in Kanpur's Gwaltoli area, leaving at least six individuals injured. The incident occurred on the bustling VIP Road, causing alarm and drawing crowds.

After hitting an auto-rickshaw and a parked motorcycle, the luxury vehicle skidded into an electric pole, injuring bystanders. Enraged locals encircled the scene, and tensions rose amid accusations of the driver's private bouncers confronting the crowd aggressively.

The police intervened, securing the site and taking both the injured and the driver to medical facilities. Allegations surfaced claiming police bias due to the driver's influential family background, sparking calls for transparent investigations and justice for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

