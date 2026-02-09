Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Canada's Robert Schellenberg Sees Death Sentence Overturned

China's top court has overturned the death sentence for Canadian Robert Schellenberg, easing diplomatic strains with Ottawa. Initially arrested for drug smuggling, Schellenberg faced a death penalty after Meng Wanzhou's arrest heightened tensions. The case returns to lower court as bilateral ties improve following Canadian PM Carney's visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:20 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, China's highest judicial authority has rescinded the death sentence of Canadian national Robert Schellenberg, signifying a notable shift in the strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing. Initially detained in 2014 for alleged drug smuggling, Schellenberg's legal journey saw him undergo a retrial in 2019, with capital punishment imposed during heightened tensions following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada.

The decision by China's Supreme People's Court to annul the prior ruling paves the way for a new trial at the Liaoning Provincial High People's Court, according to Schellenberg's lawyer, Zhang Dongshuo. This judicial review follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's diplomatic visit to China, during which both nations signaled an easing of cross-border tensions that had escalated under previous Canadian leadership.

Despite the legal reprieve, authorities indicate that an acquittal remains unlikely, reflecting the gravity of past convictions. Recent months have seen a thawing of economic hostilities, with both governments agreeing to reduce trade tariffs that had been weaponized amid the diplomatic standoff. Analysts suggest this thaw could alter the geopolitical landscape, though Canada's alignment with the U.S. remains largely unchanged.

