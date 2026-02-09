Yen Rallies Amid Political Shake-Up in Japan: Market Repercussions Await

The Japanese yen experienced a significant surge in Asian trading on Monday, catalyzed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive electoral victory. Traders quickly moved to adjust their positions, anticipating fiscal stimulus measures that could propel the country's stock market, reversing a six-day decline for the currency.

Takaichi's election success ended the yen's tumultuous slide, with the currency strengthening by up to 0.7% before settling 0.3% higher against the dollar. Despite the current rally, experts caution that the yen's long-term trajectory may still face challenges amid concerns over possible intervention by Japan's financial authorities.

Prime Minister Takaichi's coalition win, securing a supermajority in Parliament's lower house, diminishes political uncertainty yet intensifies scrutiny on her fiscal policy strategies. Market analysts now focus on how these policies will be articulated to sustain economic growth without exacerbating fiscal risks.

