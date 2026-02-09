Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence: A Verdict Rippled with Controversy

Prominent media figure Jimmy Lai received a 20-year prison sentence, igniting global debates over press freedom in Hong Kong.

His conviction for conspiring with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials has spurred condemnation from international bodies, who claim that this ruling marks a troubling decline in journalistic freedom.

Observers urge the international community to apply pressure on Hong Kong authorities, as concerns grow about the future of free expression under intensified governmental control.

(With inputs from agencies.)