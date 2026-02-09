Mysterious Ammunition Discovery at Retired Soldier's Home
A cache of prohibited ammunition was found at the home of Adesh Kumar, a retired Army soldier, following a complaint by his wife. The police are investigating how and why the cartridges were kept there, amid past family disputes.
Forty-two cartridges of a prohibited bore were found at the Modinagar residence of retired Army soldier Adesh Kumar.
The discovery was made after his wife, Kavita, reported it to the police, claiming the ammunition was brought home illegally during his service.
The police have registered a case against Kumar and are probing the involvement of others amid a documented marital dispute.
