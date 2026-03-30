Tragic Domestic Dispute: Woman Killed in Delhi
A tragic domestic dispute led to the death of a 32-year-old woman named Poonam in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area. Her husband, Suresh Kumar, has been arrested after attacking her with a small LPG cylinder. The investigation suggests a financial argument prompted the violent incident.
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A domestic disagreement in Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area resulted in the tragic death of a 32-year-old woman following an alleged attack by her husband using a small LPG cylinder, according to police reports.
The victim, identified as Poonam, succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital after loud screams from the family's home alerted the neighbors, leading them to call the authorities. The couple had recently moved to the city from Rajasthan's Churu district.
Initial investigations indicate the altercation stemmed from a financial dispute regarding the husband's brother. The accused, Suresh Kumar, is in police custody under murder charges. Neighbors expressed shock, describing the family as quiet and non-confrontational.
(With inputs from agencies.)