Tragedy in Delhi: Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal
In southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur, a domestic dispute resulted in the death of Poonam, allegedly killed by her husband with an LPG cylinder. Police have arrested the accused, Suresh Kumar, who purportedly attacked during a financial argument. The tragic incident sheds light on domestic violence issues.
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A tragic incident unfolded in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area when a 32-year-old woman named Poonam was allegedly killed by her husband, Suresh Kumar. The attack, reportedly stemming from a domestic dispute, involved the use of a small LPG cylinder as a weapon, authorities reported on Monday.
The couple had moved to Delhi from Churu district about a month ago and had been married since 2020. Neighbors raised the alarm after hearing screams, prompting immediate police intervention. Officers found Poonam critically injured and took her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
The argument allegedly began over financial support for Kumar's brother and quickly escalated. The couple's children include a four-year-old living in Churu with grandparents, and a younger child present during the incident. Police have arrested Kumar, registered a murder case, and are investigating further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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