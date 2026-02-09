Left Menu

Jimmy Lai: Media Tycoon Jailed in Landmark National Security Case

Jimmy Lai, a prominent media tycoon and vocal critic of China, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in a high-profile national security case in Hong Kong. The verdict has drawn widespread international attention and criticism, highlighting concerns about the city's legal autonomy and freedom.

In a pivotal moment for Hong Kong's national security law enforcement, Jimmy Lai, founder of the defunct Apple Daily, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. His conviction on charges of conspiracy with foreign powers and publishing seditious material has provoked significant international reaction.

Global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have called for his release, citing fears for Lai's health and the erosion of Hong Kong's rule of law. However, Hong Kong police have dismissed these health concerns as exaggerated.

The trial, marked as the most severe punishment under the new laws, underscores Beijing's effort to tighten control over the semi-autonomous region following the 2019 protests. Observers worldwide now anxiously await the possibility of diplomatic negotiations for Lai's release.

