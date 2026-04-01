In a remarkable series of policy assertions and international engagements, President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the U.S. military campaign against Iran could conclude within weeks. Despite Trump's optimistic timeline, European allies like France and Italy have shown resistance to certain U.S.-Israeli military operations, highlighting growing rifts within NATO.

Concurrently, the Trump administration is steering focus towards countering antifa and similar left-wing movements through an upcoming international summit, reflecting a notable shift in counterterrorism focus. This initiative points to evolving security strategies under Trump's leadership, positioning internal activist groups as significant threats.

As geopolitical tensions rise, Trump also voiced his intentions to address security protocols during the upcoming World Cup in Los Angeles, underscoring how global and domestic security concerns intersect in Trump's policy discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)