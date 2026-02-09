Devastating Drone Strike Hits Odesa

A significant Russian drone attack struck Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa, leaving one person dead and two injured, according to regional authorities. The violent event has further fueled tensions in the area.

Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, conveyed through the Telegram messaging app that the attack did more than take lives. It also inflicted considerable damage on the city's residential infrastructure and disrupted a gas pipeline.

This incident marks an escalation in hostilities, raising international concern over the continued conflict in the region and its impact on civilian lives and infrastructure.

