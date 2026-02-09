Devastating Drone Strike Hits Odesa
A major Russian drone attack targeted the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, resulting in one death and two injuries. The assault, reported by regional governor Oleh Kiper, also caused damage to residential infrastructure and a gas pipeline.
