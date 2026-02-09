'Gunda Raj' Uprising Stirs Calls for Judicial Action

In an unsettling courtroom episode, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant sharply criticized the alleged 'Gunda Raj' after a lawyer faced assault inside a district court. The lawyer, who appeared for the accused, claimed he was attacked by the complainant's advocate and 'many goons.'

The incident, occurring on February 7 at the Tis Hazari court, compelled the Chief Justice to instruct the lawyer to inform the Delhi High Court chief justice. 'Such actions signify a breakdown of law and order, which is unacceptable,' CJI Kant stated.

As the bench advised the concerned lawyer to escalate the matter to the jurisdictional high court, the call for administrative reprimand underscores judicial efforts to maintain decorum and the rule of law in its proceedings.

