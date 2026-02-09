Left Menu

Venezuelan Politics in Turmoil: Opposition Leader Kidnapped Amid Amnesty Promises

Juan Pablo Guanipa, a prominent Venezuelan opposition politician, was kidnapped shortly after his release from prison. Despite government vows to free political prisoners, uncertainty looms over Venezuela's political climate. The incident, involving heavily armed men, raises questions about the government's commitment and continues a trend of using detentions to suppress dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:59 IST
Juan Pablo Guanipa, a major figure in Venezuela's opposition, was kidnapped late Sunday in Caracas, just after being released from jail, as confirmed by his son and Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado.

The release of Guanipa, who spent over eight months in custody on charges of organizing a terrorist plot, was supposed to be part of the government's promise to enact an amnesty law as U.S. pressure continues after the removal of Nicolas Maduro. His son stated that Guanipa was seized by armed men he referred to as "officials."

The government's silence following Guanipa's abduction raises doubts about their commitment to freeing political prisoners, a move that has been part of Maduro's challenged leadership as reports indicate numerous individuals remain detained under contentious terms.

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

