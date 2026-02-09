Venezuelan Politics in Turmoil: Opposition Leader Kidnapped Amid Amnesty Promises

Juan Pablo Guanipa, a major figure in Venezuela's opposition, was kidnapped late Sunday in Caracas, just after being released from jail, as confirmed by his son and Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado.

The release of Guanipa, who spent over eight months in custody on charges of organizing a terrorist plot, was supposed to be part of the government's promise to enact an amnesty law as U.S. pressure continues after the removal of Nicolas Maduro. His son stated that Guanipa was seized by armed men he referred to as "officials."

The government's silence following Guanipa's abduction raises doubts about their commitment to freeing political prisoners, a move that has been part of Maduro's challenged leadership as reports indicate numerous individuals remain detained under contentious terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)