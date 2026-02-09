Headmaster Arrested in Yavatmal for Assaulting Student
A headmaster in Maharashtra's Yavatmal has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student. The incidents occurred on two occasions, with charges filed under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and intimidation. The accused allegedly used gifts to lure the victim.
- Country:
- India
A headmaster in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has been apprehended on serious charges of sexually assaulting a young student, officials disclosed on Monday.
The suspect, aged 47, allegedly committed the acts against a 13-year-old girl from a Zilla Parishad school in Ghathanji taluka on May 1, 2025, and February 5 of the current year. The girl's family filed a complaint on Saturday, leading to his arrest on Sunday.
According to the police, the accused enticed the victim with gifts such as fruits and makeup, subsequently using threats to maintain her silence. Charges under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act have been filed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Law Student Commits Murder-Suicide in Punjab
No matter how much inspiration is there, it will not be of any use without discipline: PM Modi to students.
Celebrating Leadership: Eknath Shinde's Impact on Maharashtra
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: BJP and Shiv Sena Lead Early Trends
First and most important quality of leadership is to be able to communicate your thoughts clearly to at least 10 people: PM Modi to students.