Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sentenced: A National Security Verdict
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson commented that Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai deserved his punishment after being sentenced to 20 years in jail. The Hong Kong judicial system was praised for fulfilling its duties, with strong backing from the Chinese central government to safeguard national security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:06 IST
- Country:
- China
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated that Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai deserved his 20-year jail sentence, a ruling handed down by a Hong Kong court on Monday.
Speaking at a regular press conference, ministry representative Lin Jian commended Hong Kong's judicial bodies for executing their responsibilities.
The Chinese central government is firmly in support of Hong Kong's efforts to maintain national security in compliance with legal protocols, according to Lin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
