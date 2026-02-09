Left Menu

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Seized Again Amid Political Turmoil

Venezuelan authorities are seeking house arrest for Juan Pablo Guanipa, a key opposition figure, following his alleged kidnapping by armed men. Guanipa had recently been released after eight months in jail, accused of leading a terrorist plot. The event raises questions about the government's commitment to an amnesty law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:15 IST
Venezuelan authorities have announced intentions to seek court approval for placing Juan Pablo Guanipa, a notable opposition politician, under house arrest following a dramatic seizure by armed individuals in Caracas. This incident has been described by his son as a kidnapping.

Guanipa, a close associate of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado, had only been released from an eight-month detention earlier, facing accusations related to a terrorist plot. Venezuela's Public Ministry accused Guanipa of violating his release terms, while not clarifying if he had been re-arrested.

This incident adds to the growing uncertainty about the government's promise to implement an amnesty law and release political prisoners, amidst international pressure. Rights groups claim the socialist government uses such detentions to silence opposition, a charge Maduro's administration denies. Despite announcements of releases, the transparency and timelines remain questionable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

SC seeks timely actions from RBI, banks on digital fraud; says it may be due to collusion or negligence of bank officials.

KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy of Misconduct and Incompetence Ahead of Polls

Ali Larijani's Diplomatic Mission to Oman Amid Regional Tensions

Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Masterclass Propels J&K to Ranji Semis

