Venezuelan Opposition Leader Seized Again Amid Political Turmoil

Venezuelan authorities have announced intentions to seek court approval for placing Juan Pablo Guanipa, a notable opposition politician, under house arrest following a dramatic seizure by armed individuals in Caracas. This incident has been described by his son as a kidnapping.

Guanipa, a close associate of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado, had only been released from an eight-month detention earlier, facing accusations related to a terrorist plot. Venezuela's Public Ministry accused Guanipa of violating his release terms, while not clarifying if he had been re-arrested.

This incident adds to the growing uncertainty about the government's promise to implement an amnesty law and release political prisoners, amidst international pressure. Rights groups claim the socialist government uses such detentions to silence opposition, a charge Maduro's administration denies. Despite announcements of releases, the transparency and timelines remain questionable.

