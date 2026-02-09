Large Scale Ganja Seizure Uncovered in Odisha's Forest

Authorities in Odisha's Malkangiri district have uncovered a significant ganja operation, seizing drugs valued at Rs 1 crore. The contraband, found in 56 bags weighing 1,250 kg, was located in a forest within the Kalimela police station area.

The operation was confirmed on Monday by police, with SP Vinod Patil revealing efforts are underway to identify the source and individuals connected to the seized drugs. The forest discovery indicates a larger trend of narcotics in the region.

This recent seizure is part of an ongoing crackdown, with approximately 31,000 kg of ganja confiscated in 2025 across the district, highlighting a persistent issue with illegal drug activity in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)