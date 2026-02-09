Left Menu

Large Scale Ganja Seizure Uncovered in Odisha's Forest

A major bust occurred in Odisha's Malkangiri district as police uncovered 1,250 kg of ganja hidden in a forest. Authorities are working to trace the origin and individuals behind the illicit operation. This forms part of a larger trend, with 31,000 kg seized in the district in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Odisha's Malkangiri district have uncovered a significant ganja operation, seizing drugs valued at Rs 1 crore. The contraband, found in 56 bags weighing 1,250 kg, was located in a forest within the Kalimela police station area.

The operation was confirmed on Monday by police, with SP Vinod Patil revealing efforts are underway to identify the source and individuals connected to the seized drugs. The forest discovery indicates a larger trend of narcotics in the region.

This recent seizure is part of an ongoing crackdown, with approximately 31,000 kg of ganja confiscated in 2025 across the district, highlighting a persistent issue with illegal drug activity in the area.

Latest News

