Tragedy in Tarn Taran: Law Student's Fatal Act Shocks Community

In a shocking incident, a law student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district fatally shot his classmate before turning the gun on himself. The tragedy unfolded inside a college classroom, leaving one dead and another critically injured. An investigation is underway to uncover the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:47 IST
In a tragic event unfolding in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a law student's violent act resulted in the death of one classmate and critically injured himself. The horrifying scene took place inside a college classroom, as other students watched in disbelief.

The perpetrator, Prince Raj, and the victim, Sandeep Kaur, were both first-year law students. Just before the class commenced, Raj opened fire on Kaur, leading to her immediate death, before turning the gun on himself. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh reported that the motive behind the shooting is currently under investigation.

CCTV footage captured the incident, showing Raj, Kaur, and another female student in the classroom when the shots were fired. The tragic event prompted inquiries into campus security and how a student managed to bring a weapon onto college premises. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

