The sentencing of 78-year-old Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison has led to widespread disapproval from international governments and human rights organizations. Lai, a vocal advocate for democracy, was sentenced for conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious content.

In response, the Australian government, through Foreign Minister Penny Wong, expressed grave concern over the sentences, urging China to repeal the national security law. Similarly, the UK, led by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, protested the politically motivated nature of Lai's prosecution and called for his release on humanitarian grounds.

On the other hand, Chinese and Hong Kong authorities condemned the protests, labeling Lai a major planner in anti-China activities. They defended the legal proceedings as matters of national security, underscoring the importance of sovereignty and the rule of law. Despite global appeals, the Hong Kong government remains steadfast in its decision.