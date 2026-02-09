Left Menu

Sentencing of Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sparks Global Outcry

The sentencing of 78-year-old media magnate Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison has drawn strong reactions from international governments and rights groups. Lai was convicted of colluding with foreign forces and publishing seditious articles. Countries including Australia and the UK have called for his release on humanitarian grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:53 IST
Sentencing of Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sparks Global Outcry
Jimmy Lai

The sentencing of 78-year-old Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison has led to widespread disapproval from international governments and human rights organizations. Lai, a vocal advocate for democracy, was sentenced for conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious content.

In response, the Australian government, through Foreign Minister Penny Wong, expressed grave concern over the sentences, urging China to repeal the national security law. Similarly, the UK, led by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, protested the politically motivated nature of Lai's prosecution and called for his release on humanitarian grounds.

On the other hand, Chinese and Hong Kong authorities condemned the protests, labeling Lai a major planner in anti-China activities. They defended the legal proceedings as matters of national security, underscoring the importance of sovereignty and the rule of law. Despite global appeals, the Hong Kong government remains steadfast in its decision.

TRENDING

1
Thiruvananthapuram BJP Councillors Embark on Delhi Tour for Insightful Engagement

Thiruvananthapuram BJP Councillors Embark on Delhi Tour for Insightful Engag...

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds Madras High Court's Ban on Animal Sacrifice

Supreme Court Upholds Madras High Court's Ban on Animal Sacrifice

 India
3
Modi's Technology-Mantra: Embrace AI Wisely

Modi's Technology-Mantra: Embrace AI Wisely

 India
4
Sharad Pawar's Health Scare: Hospitalised in Pune

Sharad Pawar's Health Scare: Hospitalised in Pune

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026