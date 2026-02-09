Sentencing of Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sparks Global Outcry
The sentencing of 78-year-old media magnate Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison has drawn strong reactions from international governments and rights groups. Lai was convicted of colluding with foreign forces and publishing seditious articles. Countries including Australia and the UK have called for his release on humanitarian grounds.
The sentencing of 78-year-old Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison has led to widespread disapproval from international governments and human rights organizations. Lai, a vocal advocate for democracy, was sentenced for conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious content.
In response, the Australian government, through Foreign Minister Penny Wong, expressed grave concern over the sentences, urging China to repeal the national security law. Similarly, the UK, led by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, protested the politically motivated nature of Lai's prosecution and called for his release on humanitarian grounds.
On the other hand, Chinese and Hong Kong authorities condemned the protests, labeling Lai a major planner in anti-China activities. They defended the legal proceedings as matters of national security, underscoring the importance of sovereignty and the rule of law. Despite global appeals, the Hong Kong government remains steadfast in its decision.
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Sumra Kheda: Drowning Sparks Human Rights Inquiry
Stagnant Pond Tragedy Sparks Human Rights Commission Probe
Baloch National Movement's Protest in Germany Highlights Human Rights Violations in Balochistan
Controversial Movie Title Sparks Human Rights Inquiry
UN Rights Chief Launches $400m Appeal for 2026, Warns World Cannot Afford a Human Rights System in Crisis