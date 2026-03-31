Laos Advances Responsible Business Education to Integrate Human Rights and Labour Standards into Curriculum

In a significant step toward embedding ethical business practices in higher education, faculty members, researchers, and students from the National University of Laos are working to integrate responsible business conduct (RBC) into academic programmes, aligning teaching with global standards on human rights and labour rights.

The initiative was highlighted during a Knowledge-sharing Seminar on Responsible Business Conduct for Academia, held on 12 March 2026 in Vientiane, reflecting growing recognition of the role universities play in shaping sustainable economic development in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR).

Bridging Global Standards with Local Education

The seminar, organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in partnership with the university’s Faculty of Economics and Business Management (FEB), brought together 32 participants, including academics, researchers, and students from multiple faculties.

Discussions focused on how internationally recognised RBC frameworks—covering:

Human rights protections

Labour rights and decent work principles

Ethical business practices

can be embedded into existing courses such as:

International trade

Business ethics

Human resource management

Participants explored practical ways to integrate these concepts into teaching modules, ensuring that students gain both theoretical understanding and real-world application skills.

Building Future-Ready Workforce and Leadership

Speakers at the seminar emphasised the critical role of academia in preparing future leaders who will influence business practices, policymaking, and labour standards in Laos.

“By integrating responsible business conduct and decent work into higher education, we are shaping an economy that respects human dignity and the rule of law,” said Associate Professor Vadsana Chanthanasinh, Dean of FEB.

The initiative aims to equip students with:

Ethical decision-making skills

Awareness of international labour standards

Understanding of corporate accountability in global supply chains

This is particularly important as Laos continues to integrate into regional and global markets, where compliance with international standards is increasingly essential.

Practical Tools and Multilingual Resources

To support implementation, participants were provided with training materials in both English and Lao, enabling wider accessibility and ease of integration into teaching practices.

Group exercises and panel discussions generated concrete ideas for:

Curriculum redesign

Case study development

Cross-disciplinary teaching approaches

ILO Programme Coordinator Yuki Kobayashi noted that the seminar produced “encouraging ideas” for embedding RBC across diverse academic disciplines.

Aligning Education with Sustainable Economic Growth

The initiative reflects a broader effort to align Laos’ economic development with sustainable and responsible business practices. By incorporating RBC principles into higher education, policymakers and educators aim to:

Strengthen compliance with national legal frameworks

Promote fair labour practices and decent work conditions

Enhance the country’s attractiveness for responsible investment

The seminar highlighted how responsible business practices are increasingly linked to:

Supply chain transparency

Investor confidence

Long-term economic resilience

Part of a Regional ILO Programme

The event forms part of the ILO’s “Building Responsible Value Chains in Asia through the Promotion of Decent Work in Business Operations (Phase II)” project, funded by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The programme supports:

Enterprises adopting responsible business practices

Governments and social partners in strengthening labour standards

Integration of international frameworks such as the ILO Tripartite Declaration on Multinational Enterprises

A Strategic Shift Toward Responsible Growth

As Laos continues to expand its participation in global trade and investment networks, embedding RBC into education represents a forward-looking strategy to ensure that growth is both inclusive and sustainable.

The seminar underscored that universities are not just knowledge centres but key drivers of societal change, shaping how future professionals approach business, governance, and social responsibility.

With early momentum now building, the integration of responsible business conduct into academic curricula could position Laos as an emerging example in the region of how education can support ethical and sustainable economic transformation.