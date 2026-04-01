World Cup 2026: Human Rights Concerns and FIFA's Promised Safeguards

Amnesty International has raised alarms about the 2026 World Cup, citing substantial human rights concerns as millions of fans prepare to attend. The tournament, set to commence on June 11 in Mexico, has been criticized for potentially straying from FIFA's original promise of a safe and inclusive event.

The United States, which will host the majority of the matches, faces what Amnesty describes as a 'human rights emergency,' fueled by mass deportations and strict immigration enforcement. The organization has called upon FIFA to leverage its influence with the U.S. government to prevent immigration enforcement near venues and events.

Concerns extend to Mexico and Canada as well, where protests and the treatment of marginalized communities are under scrutiny. FIFA, alongside national governments, is under pressure to ensure a World Cup that respects human rights and maintains public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)