Stagnant Pond Tragedy Sparks Human Rights Commission Probe

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has launched an inquiry into an open, stagnant pond in the village of Sumra Kheda, Bhiwani district, following an incident that resulted in the drowning of three minors. The site has been described as a "direct assault on human dignity" by the Commission, highlighting long-standing administrative negligence.

The Commission's findings point to a lack of safety measures around the pond, which has been present for years without proper fencing, warning signs, or boundary walls, despite numerous complaints. This neglect has led to unsafe conditions marked by a foul stench and potential disease risks, violating villagers' right to health under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Commission has ordered immediate intervention, including fencing access to the pond and restoring sanitation. Deputy Commissioner of Bhiwani will oversee the action plan and ensure accountability. A directive has been issued to all relevant authorities to provide detailed action-taken reports before the next hearing on April 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)