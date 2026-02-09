Amid high-profile proceedings at The Hague, prosecutors have demanded a 45-year sentence for Kosovo's former president, Hashim Thaci, for allegedly commanding ethnic Albanian guerrillas accused of numerous war crimes. The trial marks a pivotal moment, focusing on Thaci's alleged attempts to control Kosovo through force and intimidation during the 1998-99 conflict.

Prosecutor Kimberly West argued that Thaci, along with three other ex-Kosovo Liberation Army leaders, orchestrated crimes including persecution, murder, and torture, targeting political opponents and collaborators with Serbian forces. The prosecution's case paints a picture of calculated brutality, aiming to eliminate opposition to secure control over Kosovo.

While Thaci, 57, maintains his innocence, claiming no real authority over the KLA's military actions, prosecutors insist on his culpability. As the trial concludes, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers faces scrutiny, with critics labeling it biased against KLA figures, viewed by many Kosovars as liberators from Serbian oppression.

