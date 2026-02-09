Left Menu

Thaci's Trial Takes Center Stage: A Kosovo Reckoning

Kosovo's former president, Hashim Thaci, faces trial at The Hague, accused of controlling guerrillas responsible for war crimes. Prosecutors seek a 45-year sentence for Thaci and co-defendants for crimes during the 1998-99 conflict. Thaci, denying charges, claims minimal influence over the Kosovo Liberation Army's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:24 IST
Thaci's Trial Takes Center Stage: A Kosovo Reckoning

Amid high-profile proceedings at The Hague, prosecutors have demanded a 45-year sentence for Kosovo's former president, Hashim Thaci, for allegedly commanding ethnic Albanian guerrillas accused of numerous war crimes. The trial marks a pivotal moment, focusing on Thaci's alleged attempts to control Kosovo through force and intimidation during the 1998-99 conflict.

Prosecutor Kimberly West argued that Thaci, along with three other ex-Kosovo Liberation Army leaders, orchestrated crimes including persecution, murder, and torture, targeting political opponents and collaborators with Serbian forces. The prosecution's case paints a picture of calculated brutality, aiming to eliminate opposition to secure control over Kosovo.

While Thaci, 57, maintains his innocence, claiming no real authority over the KLA's military actions, prosecutors insist on his culpability. As the trial concludes, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers faces scrutiny, with critics labeling it biased against KLA figures, viewed by many Kosovars as liberators from Serbian oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Cooperation: IONS Conclave Unites Global Naval Leaders

Navigating Cooperation: IONS Conclave Unites Global Naval Leaders

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Untimely Demise at Bharatpur Hostel

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Untimely Demise at Bharatpur Hostel

 India
3
Transatlantic Trust Crisis at Munich Security Conference

Transatlantic Trust Crisis at Munich Security Conference

 Global
4
Samsung Galaxy S26: Rapid Charging Upgrade but Lacks Magnetic Charm

Samsung Galaxy S26: Rapid Charging Upgrade but Lacks Magnetic Charm

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026