Vance's Historic Caucasus Visit: Paving the Path for Peace and Prosperity

In a landmark diplomatic effort, U.S. Vice President JD Vance is visiting Armenia and Azerbaijan this week. His visit aims to facilitate a peace agreement brokered by Washington, which could reshape energy and trade routes in the strategically crucial South Caucasus region. This initiative underscores U.S. commitment to stability in the area.

Vance is promoting the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a proposed corridor to connect southern Armenia with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave, linking it further to Turkey. This corridor represents a significant geopolitical shift, offering Azerbaijan direct access to strategic allies and bypassing traditional routes through Russia and Iran.

Vance's visit places emphasis on diversifying energy supply lines amidst global tensions involving Russia and Ukraine. Furthermore, the TRIPP corridor could serve as a vital transit route for Central Asia's mineral resources, enhancing connections from Asia to Europe. However, longstanding regional disputes, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, pose ongoing challenges to enduring peace.

