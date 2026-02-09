Tragic Stabbing of Class 10 Student in Outer Delhi Sparks Investigation
A Class 10 student was fatally stabbed in Mangolpuri, Delhi, while heading to school. The attack, which left a knife lodged in the victim's skull, is under investigation. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and questioning locals to identify the perpetrators and understand the motive behind the crime.
A Class 10 student was tragically stabbed to death in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri on Monday, according to police reports. The deadly incident occurred as the student was en route to school, suffering severe head injuries that proved fatal.
Authorities were alerted to the scene through a PCR call, discovering the victim with the knife still embedded in his skull. Despite rushed efforts to transport him to a nearby hospital, the student was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Police are conducting a rigorous investigation, analyzing CCTV footage and interviewing local residents to uncover the motive behind this crime. A case of murder has been registered, and multiple teams are actively working to trace the unidentified assailants.
