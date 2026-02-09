Strengthening Ties: India's Defence Cooperation with Neighbors

The Indian Army has strengthened its international defense partnerships by donating 50 military utility vehicles to the Nepal Army. This donation, marked at the India-Nepal border, emphasizes the 'enduring bond' between the two military forces.

Announced on social media, the handover ceremony will take place in Kathmandu, where the vehicles will be officially presented by India's ambassador to Nepal. This initiative demonstrates India's steadfast commitment to advancing the military capabilities of its neighboring ally, solidifying ties of friendship, trust, and cooperation.

Separately, the Indian Army is expanding its military training outreach to Myanmar. A state-of-the-art 12-lane infantry weapon training simulator has been installed at Myanmar's Combat Forces School. Indian military experts provided comprehensive system handling and maintenance training, furthering collaboration with Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)