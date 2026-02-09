Left Menu

Violence Strikes Twice in Moti Nagar Park: Tracing a Tragic Evening

Two separate stabbing incidents occurred in Moti Nagar park, west Delhi, resulting in the death of a minor and serious injuries to a man named Mohammad Danish. Police are investigating the incidents, exploring multiple angles including possible robbery connections, and reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A double tragedy unfolded in west Delhi's Moti Nagar when two separate stabbing incidents marred the serenity of a local park. On Sunday, a minor from the Inderlok area was fatally stabbed below the right shoulder, while in another incident, 25-year-old Mohammad Danish suffered severe back injuries.

According to police reports, Danish, who was also from the Inderlok area, was rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital before being transferred to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. Both incidents raised alarm bells at the Moti Nagar police station on Sunday evening, with officers delving into the circumstances that led to these violence outbreaks.

In their quest for answers, law enforcement teams are examining CCTV footage, probing various angles, including possible robbery motives, and striving to identify the assailants. As investigations unfold, the community remains on edge, grappling with the repercussions of the violent events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

