Violence Strikes Twice in Moti Nagar Park: Tracing a Tragic Evening

A double tragedy unfolded in west Delhi's Moti Nagar when two separate stabbing incidents marred the serenity of a local park. On Sunday, a minor from the Inderlok area was fatally stabbed below the right shoulder, while in another incident, 25-year-old Mohammad Danish suffered severe back injuries.

According to police reports, Danish, who was also from the Inderlok area, was rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital before being transferred to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. Both incidents raised alarm bells at the Moti Nagar police station on Sunday evening, with officers delving into the circumstances that led to these violence outbreaks.

In their quest for answers, law enforcement teams are examining CCTV footage, probing various angles, including possible robbery motives, and striving to identify the assailants. As investigations unfold, the community remains on edge, grappling with the repercussions of the violent events.

(With inputs from agencies.)