Jitin Prasada Launches SATYA Portal to Digitise STQC Certification Services

Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Jitin Prasada, on Tuesday inaugurated the STQC Lab Automation Portal – SATYA, a major digital governance initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The launch took place in the presence of Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, senior ministry officials, and representatives from the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate and C-DAC.

The SATYA portal marks a significant step towards fully digitised, transparent, and citizen-centric delivery of quality certification services in India.

Digital Governance Beyond Policy

Addressing the gathering, Shri Jitin Prasada said that governance in the digital age goes beyond framing policies and must focus on ease, transparency, accountability, and trust. He described the SATYA Portal as a transformative platform that strengthens public service delivery by placing citizens, industry, and innovators at the centre of the certification ecosystem.

He noted that the initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to simplifying processes while maintaining rigorous quality standards critical for India’s digital and manufacturing ambitions.

One-Stop Digital Platform for STQC Services

The STQC Directorate plays a critical role in ensuring the quality, safety, security, and reliability of electronic and IT products and services across the country. With the launch of the SATYA portal, STQC’s services have been brought onto a single, integrated, and user-friendly digital platform.

The portal enables end-to-end automation of laboratory and certification processes, reducing manual intervention, improving turnaround time, and enhancing transparency across all stages of testing and certification.

Boost for Industry, Startups and MSMEs

For industry and citizens, SATYA ensures faster service delivery, greater predictability, and higher confidence in the certification process. For startups and MSMEs, the portal significantly lowers procedural and compliance burdens, enabling quicker market entry for products that meet quality and security standards.

The initiative is expected to benefit a wide range of stakeholders, including manufacturers, technology startups, MSMEs, government departments, and public sector organisations.

Aligned with Digital India and Ease of Doing Business

The SATYA Portal aligns with the national vision of Digital India, Minimum Government – Maximum Governance, and Ease of Doing Business. By digitising certification workflows, the platform ensures that quality assurance remains robust while becoming more accessible, efficient, and citizen-friendly.

Strengthening Trust and Transparency

Speaking at the event, Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said the portal represents a major leap in modernising STQC’s service delivery. “Through end-to-end digital processes, SATYA strengthens transparency, efficiency, and trust, while ensuring that quality certification services are accessible to all stakeholders,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted the growing importance of cybersecurity, data protection, and product quality, noting that platforms like SATYA are essential for building a trusted digital ecosystem and supporting India’s emergence as a global technology and manufacturing hub.

Call for Active Participation

Shri Jitin Prasada congratulated the STQC team, MeitY officials, and C-DAC, the technical development partner, for successfully conceptualising and implementing the portal. He urged citizens, industry, startups, and government organisations to actively use SATYA and share feedback to enable continuous improvement.

With the launch of the STQC Lab Automation Portal – SATYA, India takes another decisive step towards strengthening quality infrastructure, enhancing digital trust, and delivering transparent, technology-driven public services.