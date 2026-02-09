Environmental Rules Key to Sustainable Mining Growth in SA: Willie Aucamp

South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, has moved to reassure the mining industry that environmental legislation is not intended to block development, but to ensure mining growth is responsible, sustainable and resilient over the long term.

Speaking on Sunday at the Mining Indaba Critical Minerals Ministerial Roundtable in Cape Town, Aucamp said economic progress and environmental protection are inseparable and must work together to deliver lasting benefits for South Africans.

“Environmental legislation and regulations are not designed to hinder development, but to ensure that it is responsible, sustainable and resilient in the long term,” the Minister said.

Balancing Development and Environmental Protection

Aucamp acknowledged that achieving the right balance is often challenging, as South Africans want economic development but not at the expense of the country’s natural heritage.

The roundtable brought together African leaders, industry stakeholders and investors to discuss the responsible development of Africa’s mineral wealth against the backdrop of global geopolitical uncertainty and rising demand for critical minerals.

Constitutional Mandate to Protect the Environment

The Minister emphasised that his department has a constitutional and legislative responsibility to safeguard the environment while integrating sustainability into key economic sectors, including mining.

He noted that he serves as the appeal authority for Environmental Authorisations granted for prospecting and mining activities, placing his office at the centre of ensuring accountability and legality in mining approvals.

Key Responsibilities in Mining Oversight

Aucamp outlined several priorities for his department in relation to mining, including:

Ensuring environmental authorisations are credible, transparent and legally defensible

Preventing negative impacts on water resources, ecosystems and biodiversity

Enforcing compliance with rehabilitation and environmental conditions

Supporting climate change mitigation and adaptation

Strengthening environmental governance to provide investment certainty without unnecessary delays

He said sound regulation is essential not only for sustainability but also for creating confidence among investors.

Streamlining Processes with Minerals Department

The Minister said he remains committed to working closely with the Department of Minerals and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) to improve alignment and streamline timeframes where possible.

“My department is already engaging with the DMPR in this regard, including through our ongoing collaboration on the Mineral Resources Development Bill,” he said.

Mineral Resources Development Bill Reform Agenda

Published in May 2025, the Mineral Resources Development Bill seeks to restructure the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act of 2002. It introduces new definitions and provisions, including measures relating to small-scale and artisanal mining.

Aucamp said the reforms are aimed at ensuring mining growth supports economic development while protecting the environment.

“Together we can ensure that South Africa’s mining sector grows in a manner that supports economic development, protects our natural heritage and delivers lasting benefits for generations to come,” he said.

Call for Collaboration on Critical Minerals

In a parallel address at the Ministerial Symposium, Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe stressed that Mining Indaba discussions must focus on collaboration to unlock the full potential of critical minerals for the benefit of all citizens.

The remarks come as South Africa and other African nations seek to position themselves strategically in the global supply chains for minerals essential to the energy transition.