Kosovo's Former President Faces War Crimes Verdict

Hashim Thaci, Kosovo's former president, is on trial with three ex-Kosovo Liberation Army commanders for war crimes during the 1998-99 uprising. Prosecutors argue Thaci controlled the KLA, committing violence against political and ethnic foes to control Kosovo. A 45-year conviction is sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

International prosecutors have accused Kosovo's former president, Hashim Thaci, of masterminding war crimes during the Kosovo Liberation Army's uprising in 1998-99. Thaci allegedly targeted political opponents and ethnic minorities to solidify his control over the region.

Prosecutor Kimberly West told the court that Thaci and his co-accused used violent tactics, resulting in over 100 deaths and widespread abuse, to dominate Kosovo. Thaci, who denies the charges, is facing a potential 45-year sentence if found guilty.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers was established to try ex-KLA members for war crimes. Prosecutors cited evidence of pervasive witness intimidation, adding complexity to the proceedings. A separate trial for obstruction of justice against Thaci is pending.

