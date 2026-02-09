Kosovo's Former President Faces War Crimes Verdict
Hashim Thaci, Kosovo's former president, is on trial with three ex-Kosovo Liberation Army commanders for war crimes during the 1998-99 uprising. Prosecutors argue Thaci controlled the KLA, committing violence against political and ethnic foes to control Kosovo. A 45-year conviction is sought.
International prosecutors have accused Kosovo's former president, Hashim Thaci, of masterminding war crimes during the Kosovo Liberation Army's uprising in 1998-99. Thaci allegedly targeted political opponents and ethnic minorities to solidify his control over the region.
Prosecutor Kimberly West told the court that Thaci and his co-accused used violent tactics, resulting in over 100 deaths and widespread abuse, to dominate Kosovo. Thaci, who denies the charges, is facing a potential 45-year sentence if found guilty.
The Kosovo Specialist Chambers was established to try ex-KLA members for war crimes. Prosecutors cited evidence of pervasive witness intimidation, adding complexity to the proceedings. A separate trial for obstruction of justice against Thaci is pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)