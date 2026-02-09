Juvenile Inmates Escape Raises Questions on Security Measures

A dramatic escape unfolded as five juveniles managed to break free from a government observation home by scaling the boundary wall, law enforcement officials reported on Monday.

Circle Officer Kuldeep Gupta revealed that two of the five escapees have already been apprehended. However, a frantic search remains underway for the remaining three, involving raids at potential hideouts.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours on Sunday, has exposed significant security lapses and prompted a departmental investigation. This includes a case registration and termination of two employees for negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)