Juvenile Inmates Escape Raises Questions on Security Measures
Five juveniles escaped from a government observation home by scaling the boundary wall. Two were captured, while a search continues for three others. The incident has prompted a case and a departmental inquiry to address negligence concerns involving security lapses in law enforcement.
A dramatic escape unfolded as five juveniles managed to break free from a government observation home by scaling the boundary wall, law enforcement officials reported on Monday.
Circle Officer Kuldeep Gupta revealed that two of the five escapees have already been apprehended. However, a frantic search remains underway for the remaining three, involving raids at potential hideouts.
The incident, which occurred in the early hours on Sunday, has exposed significant security lapses and prompted a departmental investigation. This includes a case registration and termination of two employees for negligence.
