Sudan's Nomads: Caught in Conflict's Crosshairs

Sudan's nomadic communities, including those led by Gubara al-Basheer, have found themselves ensnared by the brutal conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). As clashes ravage the region, the nomads' traditional routes through desert markets and pastures have been destabilized, leaving them vulnerable to marauding bandits and ethnic violence.

Historically free to traverse the desert landscape, these communities now face new dangers. With millions of nomads scattered across Sudan, the ongoing fighting has upset the balance of land ownership and livestock access, critical to their way of life. The city of al-Obeid, a vital hub in North Kordofan state, has become a flashpoint in this crisis, exacerbating the dire situation.

The RSF, rooted in infamous Janjaweed militias, faces international condemnation for genocidal actions in Darfur and beyond. Yet, amid the chaos, some Arab tribes have shunned violence. Local researcher Ibrahim Jumaa advocates for a national program to counter hate speech and restore social order, underscoring the war's fraying effect on Sudan's societal fabric.

