South Korean Stance on Middle East Conflict

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung declared on Friday that the nation will refrain from deploying military assets to the Middle East, aiming to steer clear of entanglement in conflicts stemming from the Iran war.

In a cautious approach, President Lee highlighted the government's intent to avoid military involvement while considering other strategic responsibilities.

The administration is currently evaluating potential participation in safeguarding navigation through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, as outlined during a recent news conference.