Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Action Against 'Digital Dacoity'

The Supreme Court has condemned the massive siphoning of over Rs 54,000 crore through digital fraud, urging the creation of a standard operating procedure. It emphasized the proactive role banks must play, highlighting the use of AI and stressing compensation for victims of 'digital arrest' scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:00 IST
Supreme Court Demands Action Against 'Digital Dacoity'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has labeled the diversion of over Rs 54,000 crore via digital fraud as an alarming case of 'robbery or dacoity.' It has urged the Centre to formulate a standard operating procedure in collaboration with the RBI, banks, and the Department of Telecommunications to effectively handle such fraud cases.

The court underscored its concern over the 'menace' of digital arrest scams, urging banks to take proactive measures against cyber fraud. It highlighted that when a sudden large withdrawal occurs in accounts typically used for smaller transactions, banks should alert customers. This, it noted, is a part of their fiduciary duty.

The judicial bench also directed the implementation of preventive measures and urged a constructive meeting between stakeholders to ensure compensation for victims. The court demanded detailed reports before further hearings, pointing to the essential role of AI tools in detecting and averting suspicious transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empty Stands and Exam Pressures: DDCA's Dilemma

Empty Stands and Exam Pressures: DDCA's Dilemma

 India
2
Tragedy in Gokulpuri: A Fatal Jealousy

Tragedy in Gokulpuri: A Fatal Jealousy

 India
3
Keir Starmer: Standing Firm Amidst Calls for Resignation

Keir Starmer: Standing Firm Amidst Calls for Resignation

 United Kingdom
4
National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern

National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026