J&K to Scrap Youth FIRs Under PSA Post Statehood Restoration

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo announced plans to annul FIRs filed under the Public Safety Act against the youth, contingent on the restoration of statehood. Discussing election manifesto commitments, she emphasized the need for state control over the Home Department to ensure fair hearings for relocated detainees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:21 IST
Sakina Itoo
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo announced on Monday that the government intends to annul all FIRs registered against youth under the Public Safety Act, contingent upon the restoration of statehood.

Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Itoo emphasized the need for state control over the Home Department to ensure fair treatment and local hearings for youth currently detained outside the region.

Highlighting commitments from the election manifesto, Itoo reiterated the government's focus on reinstating statehood and addressed past political contributions from parties like the PDP alongside the NC and Congress.

