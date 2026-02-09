Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence Echoes in Global Concerns Over Hong Kong's Freedoms Clampdown

Media magnate Jimmy Lai, a staunch critic of China's regime, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, marking the culmination of Hong Kong's most significant national security trial. The verdict has sparked international concern over the erosion of freedoms in the former British territory.

The 78-year-old has staunchly denied the charges, asserting his stance as a political prisoner targeted by Beijing's regime. His jailing highlights a broader clampdown following pro-democracy protests and underscores the fraught nature of freedom in the city.

Reactions have been swift across the globe, with leaders from Britain, the U.S., and other regions expressing outrage. Despite international backlash, China insists on the legitimacy of Hong Kong's national security laws as essential for the city's stability.

