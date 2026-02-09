Trump's Policy Shakeup: Impact on Federal Employee Appeal Rights

The Trump administration is pushing forward with a controversial proposal to curtail the rights of federal employees to appeal against their dismissals. On Monday, a government plan was unveiled intending to eliminate the current recourse to the independent Merit Systems Protection Board for such dismissals.

This proposal suggests that instead of appealing to the board, disputes would now be directed to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), effectively altering a long-standing right of federal employees. The OPM director, who is directly answerable to President Donald Trump, would handle these appeals, raising concerns over impartiality.

Since Trump's second term began, there has been an extraordinary 266% increase in caseload for the Merit Systems Protection Board, which acts as a mediator between federal workers and their employers. The administration's previous actions, such as significant layoffs, emphasize a continuing effort to reduce government size, challenging protections available to federal employees.