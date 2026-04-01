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Oracle's AI Ambitions Fuel Massive Layoffs

Oracle plans to lay off thousands of employees, impacting 491 in Washington and Seattle, as it intensifies AI investments. This follows similar moves by other tech giants like Meta. These job cuts highlight a shift towards AI-enhanced operations, causing uncertainty among the tech workforce amidst restructuring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 06:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 06:46 IST
Oracle's AI Ambitions Fuel Massive Layoffs
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In a strategic move to bolster its artificial intelligence infrastructure, Oracle is set to lay off thousands of employees, CNBC reported, citing informed sources.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, 491 employees in Washington state and its Seattle offices will be affected by June 1. The company assured that its Seattle sites would remain operational.

The layoffs follow Oracle's increased spending on AI to compete better with cloud rivals, while shares climbed over 5% despite a 29% downturn this year.

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