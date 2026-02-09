Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Eases Appeal Process for Land Acquisition Cases

The Supreme Court decided that appeals against land acquisition compensation aren't limited by the Limitation Act, 1963. It ruled such appeals can be filed under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, 2013. The decision clarifies the applicability of laws for compensation determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:06 IST
Supreme Court Ruling Eases Appeal Process for Land Acquisition Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal decision, the Supreme Court has determined that appeals filed against land acquisition compensation are not restricted by the Limitation Act. This allows the high courts to condone delays when such petitions are submitted, offering clarity on the applicability of compensation laws.

The court addressed a complex legal issue, examining the interplay between the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and Limitation Act, 1963. The bench underscored that for land acquisition cases initiated under the 1894 law without award issuance before the 2013 statute, compensation must be adjudicated per the new law.

The ruling emphasized that parties aggrieved by awards can appeal to high courts under Section 74 of the 2013 Act. The approach reinforces the notion that proceedings before the Authority are original, establishing awards as judgments and decrees, while the high courts need to prioritize a practical approach in delay condonation is crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heritage vs. Development: Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Construction in Jaipur

Heritage vs. Development: Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Construction in Jai...

 India
2
Assam Governor Champions NEP 2020's Learner-Centric Vision at Key Education Review Meeting

Assam Governor Champions NEP 2020's Learner-Centric Vision at Key Education ...

 India
3
Tragic Crime in Nagpur: Liquor Dispute Turns Deadly

Tragic Crime in Nagpur: Liquor Dispute Turns Deadly

 India
4
Norwegian Diplomats Entangled in Epstein Corruption Probe

Norwegian Diplomats Entangled in Epstein Corruption Probe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026