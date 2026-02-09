NHAI Monetises 260 km of Highways via RIIT for ₹9,500 Crore

In a major boost to India’s infrastructure financing and asset monetisation drive, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has accepted an offer of ₹9,500 crore from the Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) for monetisation of five operational National Highway sections spanning over 260 km across four States.

This transaction marks a significant milestone under the Government of India’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), aimed at unlocking value from mature infrastructure assets and deepening private and public participation in infrastructure management.

Five Highway Stretches Across Four States Monetised

The monetised highway assets include strategically important and high-performing road stretches:

Gorhar–Barwa Adda (80.52 km) – Jharkhand

Chilakaluripet–Vijayawada (69.4 km) – Andhra Pradesh

Chennai Bypass (32.6 km) – Tamil Nadu

Chennai–Tada (33 km) – Tamil Nadu

Neelmangla–Tumkur (44.6 km) – Karnataka

These assets collectively form part of India’s high-traffic highway corridors, ensuring stable revenue generation and long-term investment viability.

Public InvIT to Enable Retail Participation in Highway Assets

Commenting on the development, Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI, said that the Public Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) model offers a unique opportunity for wider public participation.

“Through this Public InvIT, retail investors will not only gain the opportunity to earn stable and attractive returns from operational National Highway assets but will also develop a sense of ownership and pride in contributing to the growth of national infrastructure,” he said.

Aligned with National Monetisation Pipeline Goals

The monetisation through RIIT, a NHAI-sponsored InvIT, is fully aligned with the National Monetisation Pipeline, which focuses on:

Unlocking value from completed and revenue-generating infrastructure

Recycling capital for new infrastructure development

Enhancing private sector efficiency in asset management

Broadening investment avenues for domestic and retail investors

Over the next 3 to 5 years, NHAI plans to offer around 1,500 km of additional National Highway assets to RIIT, further strengthening the InvIT platform.

RIIT: Expanding India’s Infrastructure Investment Ecosystem

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) has been structured as a high-quality, long-term investment vehicle, primarily targeting retail and domestic investors. The initiative seeks to unlock the monetisation potential of National Highway assets while ensuring predictable returns and professional asset management.

The latest transaction reinforces strong investor confidence in India’s mature road infrastructure portfolio and underlines the success of InvITs as a sustainable infrastructure financing model.

A Key Milestone in NHAI’s Asset Monetisation Programme

The ₹9,500 crore monetisation deal represents a critical step in NHAI’s ongoing asset monetisation strategy, enabling faster development of new highways while ensuring optimal utilisation of existing assets.

The move also reflects India’s evolving infrastructure financing ecosystem—where operational assets fund future growth—supporting long-term economic expansion and national connectivity.