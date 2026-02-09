Left Menu

Civilians Under Fire: UN Highlights Ongoing Drone Strikes in Sudan

The UN rights chief reports that fatal drone strikes on civilians in Sudan persist despite the army breaking RSF sieges in southern cities. Greater Kordofan faces hunger, medical shortages, and continued attacks, causing civilian deaths and injuries. Rights workers fear a repeat of Darfur's mass casualties.

Despite Sudan's army lifting sieges in southern cities held by the RSF paramilitary forces, fatal drone strikes targeting civilians continue, as reported by the UN rights chief on Monday.

Greater Kordofan, a conflict-torn region of three states, has emerged as a new epicenter of a nearly three-year-long struggle, which has led to mass displacement and a serious humanitarian crisis. According to Sudan's army, the RSF siege of al-Dalanj and Kadugli was broken earlier this year, yet residents still face shortages of essential supplies.

UN's Volker Turk informed the Human Rights Council about the drone strikes resulting in numerous civilian casualties and injuries. He joins rights workers in voicing concerns about these cities facing destruction similar to Darfur's al-Fashir in 2025, where sieges led to mass deaths, with many still missing and held under inhumane conditions.

