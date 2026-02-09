BJP Thiruvananthapuram Councillors Embark on Delhi Pravas for Governance Training
A 115-member delegation, led by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh, journeyed to Delhi on an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit aims to enhance the governance skills of BJP representatives through a special training camp and includes meetings with central leaders.
Amid animated slogans and flag-waving, BJP councillors from Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation commenced their much-anticipated trip to Delhi. Leading the delegation was Mayor V V Rajesh, embarking by train amidst an exuberant display by party workers at the local railway station.
The journey, flagged off by BJP's state General Secretary S Suresh, involves a 115-member group heading to a special administrative skills camp termed 'Delhi Pravas'. This excursion is poised to equip them with invaluable governance insights, as secured through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation.
While dignitaries are slated to confer with various union ministers, and gain exposure to parliamentary proceedings, speculation arose from the notable absence of R Sreelekha, a high-profile BJP councillor. She later clarified her absence citing logistical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
