Rajasthan Strengthens Cyber Crime Control with Strategic Plan

Rajasthan's Chief Secretary, V Srinivas, instructed departments to create a time-bound plan to enhance cyber crime control. Measures include public awareness and technical upgrades. The establishment of cyber cells at forensic labs and AI-based monitoring tools are prioritized for effective crime prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:29 IST
The Rajasthan government is taking decisive steps to enhance its cyber crime control mechanisms, as instructed by Chief Secretary V Srinivas. In a recent meeting, he directed departments to develop a time-bound action plan focusing on both public awareness and technical upgrades.

Strategies include launching comprehensive awareness campaigns and setting up cyber helpdesks throughout the state. Additionally, the establishment of cyber cells at the state Forensic Science Laboratory and regional forensic labs has been prioritized to bolster investigative procedures.

The meeting also emphasized using AI-based tools for monitoring suspicious activities and improving coordination among banks and telecom providers for safer digital transactions. The initiative includes regular educational programs in schools and colleges to educate the public about emerging cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

