Norwegian Diplomats Entangled in Epstein Corruption Probe

Police in Norway are investigating former diplomats Mona Juul and Terje Roed-Larsen for corruption related to their ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The probe examines real-estate dealings and potential position-related benefits. The couple denies wrongdoing, and Roed-Larsen's connections to Epstein date back to 2019 discoveries.

Norwegian authorities have launched a corruption investigation involving high-profile diplomats Mona Juul and Terje Roed-Larsen, as ties with the late Jeffrey Epstein surface. Juul, who recently resigned as ambassador to Jordan and Iraq, faces allegations of gross corruption, while Roed-Larsen is suspected of complicity in these charges.

The probe is part of a broader investigation across Europe following the release of extensive Epstein files by the U.S. Justice Department. These documents reveal Roed-Larsen's long-standing friendship with Epstein and potential financial entanglements, including a contentious Oslo apartment purchase in 2018.

Both Juul and Roed-Larsen refute the allegations and are cooperating with the investigation. The case draws attention due to Roed-Larsen's previous political roles and their involvement in the Oslo Accords facilitation. The investigation may have wider implications, as inquiries into other public figures with Epstein connections continue globally.

