Court Clears Accused in 15-Year-Old Mumbai Parking Dispute

A Mumbai sessions court acquitted a woman constable and a businessman's son in a 15-year-old parking dispute case, citing inconsistencies in testimonies and lack of credible evidence. The court acknowledged a verbal altercation but found exaggerations in the assault claims, leading to the exoneration of both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:11 IST
A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday delivered acquittals in a long-standing parking dispute involving a woman traffic police constable and a businessman's son. The 15-year-old case was dismissed after the court found contradictions in the evidence presented by both sides.

Judge S R Navander noted that the prosecution lacked sufficient proof to convict the accused, as the allegations did not hold up against medical evidence and eyewitness accounts. The case dated back to 2011 when a conflict over illegal parking escalated into accusations of assault.

The court observed a lack of credible evidence, inconsistent testimonies, and possible exaggerations in the claims, ultimately deciding that it was unsafe to convict either party. Both were acquitted on charges related to causing harm and criminal intimidation under the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

