Bogus Doctor's Injection Tragedy: Woman Dies in Vashi

A ward boy impersonating a doctor was arrested in Vashi, Navi Mumbai after administering injections to a woman, resulting in her death. Prachiti Bhikuram Bhuvad died after receiving two injections from Sandesh Yashwant Pashte, who falsely claimed to be a doctor treating her for PCOD. He was charged with several offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:27 IST
Bogus Doctor's Injection Tragedy: Woman Dies in Vashi
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a ward boy who posed as a doctor has been arrested in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, following the death of a young woman he treated. The 21-year-old Prachiti Bhikuram Bhuvad died hours after receiving two injections from the impersonator.

Identified as Sandesh Yashwant Pashte, the accused fraudulently presented himself as a medical professional to treat Bhuvad for irregular periods, allegedly diagnosing her with Polycystic Ovary Disorder (PCOD). He deceived the victim's family, charging them Rs 15,000 for a five-injection course.

After Bhuvad fell unconscious post-injections, Pashte pressured the family to dispose of the medical waste, concealing his facade. Upon confrontation, he confessed to being just a ward boy. Pashte now faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, alongside fraud-related offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

