Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Smuggling Ring in Amritsar Arresting Five

The Punjab Police arrested five individuals in Amritsar, dismantling a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module. The authorities recovered pistols, heroin, and cash. The accused have links to a smuggling network and used drones for transport. Investigations into their financial and hawala connections are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:28 IST
Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Smuggling Ring in Amritsar Arresting Five
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police arrested five individuals in Amritsar involved in a cross-border smuggling operation, authorities reported.

During the operation, police confiscated six pistols, 115 grams of heroin, and Rs 11.90 lakh in cash, underscoring the operation's scope.

Initial investigations indicate a sophisticated network, using drones for arms and narcotics transport. The probe into financial links continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

