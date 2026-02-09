Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Smuggling Ring in Amritsar Arresting Five

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police arrested five individuals in Amritsar involved in a cross-border smuggling operation, authorities reported.

During the operation, police confiscated six pistols, 115 grams of heroin, and Rs 11.90 lakh in cash, underscoring the operation's scope.

Initial investigations indicate a sophisticated network, using drones for arms and narcotics transport. The probe into financial links continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)