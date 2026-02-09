Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Smuggling Ring in Amritsar Arresting Five
The Punjab Police arrested five individuals in Amritsar, dismantling a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module. The authorities recovered pistols, heroin, and cash. The accused have links to a smuggling network and used drones for transport. Investigations into their financial and hawala connections are ongoing.
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police arrested five individuals in Amritsar involved in a cross-border smuggling operation, authorities reported.
During the operation, police confiscated six pistols, 115 grams of heroin, and Rs 11.90 lakh in cash, underscoring the operation's scope.
Initial investigations indicate a sophisticated network, using drones for arms and narcotics transport. The probe into financial links continues.
