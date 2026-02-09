Rajasthan's DGP Sets The Agenda: A New Era in Policing Priorities

Rajasthan Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar Sharma, called on law enforcement officers to prioritize their efforts to tackle organized crime and improve public confidence. Addressing a detailed review session with the Ajmer police range, Sharma focused on effective law enforcement strategies across the districts.

In his address, he highlighted the importance of visible policing, including an increase in evening and night patrols, which he believes will enhance public trust and deter criminal activity. Continuous road safety initiatives were also emphasized, as Sharma instructed year-round attention to traffic accident prevention.

The DGP encouraged officers to utilize financial investigative tools to track and seize assets accumulated by organized criminals. He stressed the necessity of ongoing vigilance and regular follow-ups in pending investigations. Insights into district-specific crime patterns and detailed policing strategies were provided by senior officers from the Ajmer range.

