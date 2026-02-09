Left Menu

Shimla SSP's Strategic Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

Shimla's SSP Gaurav Singh outlined a plan to combat drug trafficking by dismantling supply chains and pursuing interstate kingpins. The strategy includes financial probes, targeting illegal properties, and addressing crimes against women, alongside recruiting new personnel for traffic management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:05 IST
Gaurav Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Gaurav Singh, the newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police in Shimla, has announced an aggressive strategy to tackle the drug menace plaguing the district. Singh detailed plans focusing on both the supply and demand aspects of drug trafficking.

The district police will concentrate on dismantling supply chains and identifying interstate drug kingpins to curb the flow of narcotics into the region. Singh also emphasized the importance of financial investigations aimed at properties acquired through drug money.

In addition, the SSP aims to address crimes against women and boost traffic management by recruiting 42 new personnel, illustrating a comprehensive approach to improving district safety and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

